6.7 Swap Mustang

gw4zuj
New Member
- Oct 11, 2020
Hi new to this forum! I know sounds crazy building a diesel mustang, and yes i know frame has to be strengthened. Not a problem the whole car was built for a V10 viper swap and just had sudden change. Theres a lot of duramax swaps going on out there in cars, want something different. I wondered if anyone had dimensions on the 6.7 and the 5.9 engines? And also weights? And I wanna find out if there are ways to lighten these engines up a little. Thank!