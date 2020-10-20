6.7 Swap Mustang

G

gw4zuj

New Member
Oct 11, 2020
1
0
1
35
Baie-D'Urfe
Hi new to this forum! I know sounds crazy building a diesel mustang, and yes i know frame has to be strengthened. Not a problem the whole car was built for a V10 viper swap and just had sudden change. Theres a lot of duramax swaps going on out there in cars, want something different. I wondered if anyone had dimensions on the 6.7 and the 5.9 engines? And also weights? And I wanna find out if there are ways to lighten these engines up a little. Thank!
 

