6-8 swap parts

OK, this is real unusual for me,My whole life I've been swapping for MORE Cubic Inches, but I bought a '65 Econoline pickup and I think I'm going to keep it with a small 6. I swapped in a 200, that came out of a 66 mustang, It has both bolt patterns for the small and large bell housing, I want to swap in a 10" clutch and a 4 speed top loader which I have. I need the bell, plate, clutch fork and the flywheel. Does anyone near New England have a set they have removed? or I'm going to Missouri end of the month, so anywhere from Cape Cod Mass to MO