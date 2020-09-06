WTB/Trade 6.80 hardened pushrods

JungleJoe

JungleJoe

Member
Jul 25, 2011
139
0
16
Mo.
I need a set of 5/16 harded pushrods for a 302..
6.80 length..MUST BE IN PERFECT DAMAGE FREE SHAPE
850-294-6795 ((text))
Jody
 

