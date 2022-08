Gentlemen, I am looking for an upgrade on my '65 Econoline pickup, it has a stock 200 with a small ,8.5" clutch. I need the seperator plate,the flywheel and the bell housing with fork for a larger clutch, I was hoping for a 10" but not sure it's available, but the 9" was and I'd take that if I could get it. Any of you v8 swap guys get a setup laying around?

Thanx Eric