Has anyone built a 6 cylinder Mustang? As a kid one of my neighbors (Leroy Page) had a 1966 Bronco with a 200 CI inline that he raced. It has a custom intake with two small two-barrels and a supercharger. Also a custom dual exhaust header. Of course lots of other modifications but the point is that the concept of building a high HP 6 in a Stang is quite intriging. Anyone ever done this?