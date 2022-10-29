60 pin EEC extension cable

I saw that @Mustang5L5 is going to incorporate the Ford 007-00081 Rotunda EEC-IV Monitor Adapter into his DIY MS3 Harness.

@a91what, I bought one and am wanting to use it to extend my Pimp harness. Only concern I have is that the wires are a thinner gauge than almost all the ones in the pimp harness. Should I be concerned?

PS I’m using a Ron Francis Pimp harness

EB71BB39-EB00-434F-A4BB-591D875616CC.jpeg
 
