61 Year Old New Guy

Hey there, I discovered StangNet when I was searching for Ignition Starter Relay wiring info. So, being the New Guy, I assume there some Gals here too, I'll just start by saying I bought a '65 Convertible about six months ago and so far, I have had to get her road ready before I could really have any fun. To date - I have installed Disc Brakes on the front, replaced the 2-barrel carb with a 4-barrel Holly (previous Owner for some reason removed the original A-Code 4-barrel), installed shocks all around, gave it a badly needed tune-up, replaced the fuel pump, flushed all fluids and now the car is running well but, as with any Classic - there is a never ending list of things to do.