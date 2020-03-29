64 1/2 260 Help

Hey all,

Posting for my Dad who isn't too tech savvy. He has a 64 1/2, with a 260 and auto trans. He has had the car for several years and has recently run into an issue he is struggling to figure out. Car runs great at WOT but at idle it when cruising at highway speed it will sputter and run rough in general.

He started with the carb and rebuilt the Holley that was on it. No change. Put on an edelbrock that he had laying around. No change. Robbed the new distributor off of my 68 289. No change. Wired this distributor straight from the battery to rule out ignition switch. No change. Plugged the PCV valve to determine if valve had been stuck open. No change. Car does have a new fuel pump so he is thinking it is something ignition related.

Any thoughts?

Thanks guys.

Nik
 

Don't leave the distributor hooked to 12v, it will burn up the points.
Start with the basics, check points, actually I'd replace 'em and a new condenser, check the cap and rotor.
does it have a lot of miles on it?
 
