64 1/2 Coupe Project

I recently picked up a 64 1/2 project car. It came with a 302 out of a 68 and most of the parts. It even came with a box full of brand new Scott Drake goodies. My intent is to restore it to mostly original condition. It is in decent shape but with the usual rusty spots. I managed to fire it up and drive it around the neighborhood with no exhaust and it ran pretty well. It's going to need new floor pans, new rear body panels, new rear rails at least. It has 4 new quarter panels and a new hood so that will save me some time and effort.