64.5 Coupe question about C4 cooling lines

4

472viper

Member
Oct 17, 2019
22
3
13
65
Sioux Falls SD
64.5 Coupe, 6 cylinder with C4 automatic. I have a minor leak from transmission cooling lines. Drivers side line leaves a spot the size of a silver dollar over night. Passenger side leaves a spot about the size of a quarter. These are both where the lines connect to the radiator. I have had wrenches on both fittings. At one point I even made it worse so I backed it off completely and retightened. I suspect it may have a cracked flare on the steel one. Wondering, could I cut the ends of the lines off where they go into the tranny and replace with rubber hose into brass barb fittings of the radiator ?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R 1966 Coupe Wiring Question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
S 66 Mustang Coup Power Steering Gearbox questions 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
D 2001 v6 turbo eagle rods and pistons question SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
C A Couple Questions About A 68 Gt Coupe?? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 14
J 1968 Mustang Coupe 17 Inch Rims/tires Question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
Matt01 86 Turbo Coupe To Mustang Diff Swap Question. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
Nick Bos 1970 Mustang Coupe Headers Question And Help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Nick Bos 1970 Mustang Coupe-- Hesitation When Accelerating Question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
S New Member - Spark Plug Question (289) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
S 1965 Mustang Carpet Kit (coupe Vs. Fastback) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Tagger 06 Coupe Question And Advise 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
JH96GT 1965 Coupe. Heater Box Question. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Tibernot 68 Coupe Pb Question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
R Header Question 66 Coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
66Coupe289POWER Question About Adding Front Torque Boxes To A 66 Coupe Classic Mustang Specific Tech 14
rock4451 95 5.0 Into 86 Coupe Questions Fox Engine Swaparoo 4
Mystang66 1968 Mustang Coupe Disc Brake Setup Question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
horseballz 67 Coupe Opinions, Thoughts, Advice & Questions Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
T r&p on 65 coupe questions Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
T 65 coupe stock hood question. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
W Turbo Coupe Rear end Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
chgovfk 351w into a coupe - building motor - question? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
H Putting a 410W in my 66 coupe and have some questions Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
J just bought 70 coupe. Have question. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
U '86 coupe questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
C 1966 Coupe - 17" wheel fitment question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
5.0Droptop Poll: 87 Coupe: Wing Or No Wing? That is the question! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 74
A 69 coupe rebuild on a budget question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
C Tire size question - 1966 coupe Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
ID89GT Turbo Coupe rear end questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
D Fox body coupe question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
C 88 coupe top end question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Falcon79 1968 coupe power steering question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
nunly94gt Got some questions on a 73 coupe Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
Saleen8786 Some coupe interior questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
satanas Coupe question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
S welding in a '67 coupe battery tray, 1 question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
P Wanting to add Shelby decklid + endcaps to my '68 Coupe - questions Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
P Paint Scheme/Stripe questions for 1968 coupe Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Bottlefed83 Roush another question about this coupe Special Production 24
Fett Questions about rear speakers in a coupe. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
gingerbreadman 33 dodge coupe, 68 tbird 429 balancer questions Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
carbed87 losing my turbo coupe rear and going back to drum...a few questions... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
J Questions about my coupe! (style) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
T EFI S/C question in 68 coupe... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 20
E 66 Coupe front brake line question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
W 67 Coupe body work and rust question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
spirockp Orginal Exhaust Question.. 66 Coupe 289 V4 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
mustangdaren Roush 1989 Saleen coupe question Special Production 0
spirockp Trans Kickdown C4 66 Coupe question. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom