64.5 Coupe question about C4 cooling lines

64.5 Coupe, 6 cylinder with C4 automatic. I have a minor leak from transmission cooling lines. Drivers side line leaves a spot the size of a silver dollar over night. Passenger side leaves a spot about the size of a quarter. These are both where the lines connect to the radiator. I have had wrenches on both fittings. At one point I even made it worse so I backed it off completely and retightened. I suspect it may have a cracked flare on the steel one. Wondering, could I cut the ends of the lines off where they go into the tranny and replace with rubber hose into brass barb fittings of the radiator ?