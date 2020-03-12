64.5 dash primer cracking when applying

Has anyone seen primer crack on the dash like this before, if so, what causes it? See the attached pics.
I’m repainting my 64.5 metal dash. It was not the original color. Not sure if it was painted with enamel or lacquer.
I sanded it and cleaned it with denatured alcohol.
It was sanded and cleaned between each try with the different primers.
I tried Rustoleum sandable laquer primer and it cracked.
I tried ACCU MATCH self-etching laquer primer and it cracked.
I’m painting it with the medium blue ACCU MATCH when I can get the primer cracking issue resolved.
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!!
 

