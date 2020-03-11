65 289 bent pushrod

Mar 11, 2020
Newly rebuilt engine with maybe one hr run time. No issues, ran perfectly until it started to pop out of the carb.

Pulled valve cover and found #6 Exh push rod bent.

Pushed on lifter and it is tight and appears not collapsed.

Awaiting a new push rod but if lifter isn’t collapsed and new rod doesn’t solve the issue thinking maybe shop didn’t have this valve adjusted properly then it has to be the cam lobe I fear.

thoughts anyone?
 

