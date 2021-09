[email protected]

I was just looking through some old shop manuals for my 65 mustang with a 289. One book says the timing should be set at 6 degrees, another says 9 degrees, and a video I watched says 10 degrees. Can someone please tell me the correct timing for my car. 65 Mustang with a 289, Holley 2 bbl carb, distributor has petronix, other that that it is basically stock.Thanks