65 289 new intake and Carb. Help required!

Hey all, new to the forum and wondering if I may ask for a little advice.



I recently took ownership of my 65 mustang, with a stock 289 and c4 auto box. Wanting to make a few upgrades, I've bought and fitted an edelbrock air gap rpm intake manifold, edelbrock performer 600cfm Carb, and a few other small bits and pieces to get me started.



Issue I'm having is, all the new parts are fitted, but I'm struggling to get the car running at its usual idle speed. I've checked all vacuum ports and mating faces for leaks, checked timing and checked fueling. I've also adjusted the fast idle and regular idle screws and, when the idle rpm drops below a certain speed (still way higher than before the new parts were fitted) she cuts out.



So basically I have a high idle and I can't figure out why. Any help would be much appreciated. Thanks all, and thanks for having me