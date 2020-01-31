65-70 ?? Power Steering Lower Assembly

How can I tell what year(s) Mustang a complete power assist lower assembly will fit? I have the following Ford part numbers:

Mounting Bracket #C7ZA-3A652A & C4ZA

Bendix Control Valve #25M/320/BO

Slave Cylinder # 128530

I was told this unit will fit all Mustangs from 1965 to 1970, V8 or 6 cylinder. I would welcome receiving your replies