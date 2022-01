[email protected]

I am putting a center console in my 65 Mustang coupe with Automatic trans. I have all the parts needed but one. There is the little red indicator that moves and indicates what position (P, R, N, D, ) your shifter is in. I can not find one anywhere and I have been online for two days, If anyone has purchased one in the past, or knows where to buy one, Please let me know.ThanksWoody