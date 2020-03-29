For Sale 65 Comet original 6 cylinder $ 200.00 includes 3 speed transmission. Athens,Tn.

southcross2631

Dec 13, 2019
Athens,Tn
I have pulled a good running original 200 engine from my 65 Comet wagon to install a 334 stroker and top loader.
the engine has a new fuel pump ,recent tune up. Rebuilt carb. Also included is the original 3 speed manual transmission.
I am in Athens, Tn. and can load it up for you . I am asking $ 200.00 for it. It could use a clutch as it was slipping when I drove the car, but no smo
DSCF3619.JPG
ke or knocks or lifter noise.
 

