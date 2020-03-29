I have pulled a good running original 200 engine from my 65 Comet wagon to install a 334 stroker and top loader.the engine has a new fuel pump ,recent tune up. Rebuilt carb. Also included is the original 3 speed manual transmission.I am in Athens, Tn. and can load it up for you . I am asking $ 200.00 for it. It could use a clutch as it was slipping when I drove the car, but no smoke or knocks or lifter noise.