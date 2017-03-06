65 Convertible Restomod

Hi all, New to the site. Getting ready to move on from months of agonizing sheet metal work to something that's actually a little more fun.The 65's about ready to mate with the 94 convertible GT that I just bought of Craigslist. 5.0 litre, T5, 8.8 rear end. Basically the entire power train and EFI system will transition to the 65.Trying to get an initial read as to what to keep and what to set aside. IE smog pump, emissions, etc. Should I move all that over to keep the ECU happy or can I dump some of it?My initial thoughts on build;Stock block, standard rebuild for lower end.AFR headsEdelbrock intakeCam - Suggestions?T5 stock rebuild - any suggestions here to beef it up?Rear end to 3.73I'd like to get to around 350 whp.Already spent several hours on this site and many, many others doing my research, Plan on doing a lot more. I'd also like to start sharing my build as well.Anyway, lots more reading ahead, looking forward to sharing tips and tricks.In the beginning!Off to see the stripper!Buck A$$ Naked!Ouch!Undercoat.Primed and ready?Back Home.DS - Inner rocker replacementNew Rockers