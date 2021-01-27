65 convertible top replacement

C

cm409

New Member
Nov 3, 2018
20
0
1
57
ny
Hello
the convertible top on my 65 is in reasonable condition but the rear window has cracked.
I got an estimate of 1000 for the top replacement and 500 for just the rear window.
I thought the rear window was a possible do it yourself project but after investigating the issue I see there is a lot more to it, most likely something I will not have the time to get into.

My car is a respectable 10 footer but by no means a trailer queen, did not really want to spend the money now, just curious if you guys think those numbers are in line with fair pricing?
also other than tape is there some sort of a quick repair or hack to repair a rear window?

thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Interior and Upholstery Rear glass in convertible top
Replies
3
Views
157
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
C
65 convertable rear window replacement
Replies
5
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Ray65-71-73
Ray65-71-73
cadeblade99
01 GT Convertible Top Replacement
Replies
3
Views
699
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
Z
‘95 Convertible Top Replacement
Replies
0
Views
874
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Zegra01
Z
D
For Sale 1993 Ford Mustang LX Convertible 2.3L NE Wisconsin
Replies
0
Views
720
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
DOHCobra
D
Top Bottom