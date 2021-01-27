65 convertible top replacement

Hello

the convertible top on my 65 is in reasonable condition but the rear window has cracked.

I got an estimate of 1000 for the top replacement and 500 for just the rear window.

I thought the rear window was a possible do it yourself project but after investigating the issue I see there is a lot more to it, most likely something I will not have the time to get into.



My car is a respectable 10 footer but by no means a trailer queen, did not really want to spend the money now, just curious if you guys think those numbers are in line with fair pricing?

also other than tape is there some sort of a quick repair or hack to repair a rear window?



thanks