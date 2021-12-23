65 door adjustment frustration

65Rob
I'm going crazy with this. The bottom back of the door is sticking out about 1/4".
The upper hinge is out as far as it can go and the lower in as far as it can go. Had it perfect in primer before disassembly for paint
Any suggestions? I thought about shimming the hinge out from the car but it should fit without that
