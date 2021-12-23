65 door adjustment frustration

65Rob

65Rob

I'm going crazy with this. The bottom back of the door is sticking out about 1/4".
The upper hinge is out as far as it can go and the lower in as far as it can go. Had it perfect in primer before disassembly for paint
Any suggestions? I thought about shimming the hinge out from the car but it should fit without that
 

Husky44

Husky44

I hate door alignment more than any other panels, and I hate panel alignment in general.

But if you had it perfect in primer, and nothing else changed, don't go adding shims. It'll only present as a new issue with fenders, cowl, and hood.

Did the post that the door latch closes on get removed for paint? I'm guessing that's where you need to adjust, then re-do the hinges.
 
65Rob

65Rob

Yup you're right. I had the post in as far as it could go, made sense to me. In desperation I moved it outward and the bottom came in considerably. The physics of that makes zero sense to me. It's pretty good now, won't know for sure until I put the fender on.
Thanks for the input
 

horse sence

horse sence

Test the front of the door with the fender ,if the door is to close to the post the fender will stick out at the top ,if to far from the post the front of the door will stick out passed the fender
 
