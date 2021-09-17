65 mustang 289 heater core by-pass question

Woody3882

Woody3882

Member
Jun 19, 2018
62
8
18
70
Bradenton Fl 34212
I have a 65 Mustang with the original 289. I live in Florida so the heater is not needed. Long ago I removed the heater hoses and just capped the hose outlet and inlet at the manifold. (not the core)
I was recently told that instead of just capping off the inlet and outlet fittings on the manifold, I should have put on a by-pass hose from the inlet port to the outlet port. The explanation given to me was that the water would be circulating and give better cooling through the manifold with the bypass hose instead of just capping the 2 ports.
Does it make a difference if the ports are capped or if there is a hose from one port to the other ?
If a by-pass hose is better, does anyone know the part number for the bypass hose.
Thanks for your advise and time, I appreciate it.
 

