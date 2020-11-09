What's it Worth? 65 Mustang coupe price, 289 C4 in MA

grenaud25

Nov 9, 2020
I will be selling my 65 Coupe located in MA soon. Just waiting on a brake line kit from CSRP to wrap up the disc brake swap. Trying to determine fair asking price.

Car has clean title (took me almost 2 years to get one after I purchased it about 10 years ago!). Original 289 2V and C4 car with premium interior. Was running and driving when I put it in the garage about 7 years ago. Haven't tried to start it since then.

I have replaced all front suspension and steering components. Moog parts, Shelby drop, grab-a-track springs and sway bar, etc. Installed CSRP front manual disc brake setup. Body is in good shape, but paint needs work. Definitely a 15-foot type of car. Some small areas of bondo filler that have cracked a bit. No major rust issues that I am aware of.

from_quarter.jpg
pass_side.jpg
rear_quarter.jpg
interior.jpg
back_seat.jpg
steering_wheel.jpg
engine.jpg
suspension.jpg

door_tag.jpg

trunk_crack.jpg
 

