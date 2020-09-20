Smcin
Oct 4, 2019
- 26
- 2
- 13
- 59
I have this 65 mustang for sale. It has the original 200 I6 in it. I have changed to power front disc and drum in rear. Front end has all new tie rods and idler arm and alignment.
I replace the fuel pump and carburetor. Has new heater blower motor and heater core. Heater/defrost box replaced at that time. Carb could use a little more adjusting but its is over my head. Interior is a 9 out of ten. Gas tank is new when i got it. Has 130,300 miles that i know of. All i know it needs is new radio and speaker . Old one is dead and speaker is missing. Interior lighting hooked back up , and horn button needs replaced and horns hooked up.
Decide to move it to get something else.
Located in Atlanta, Indiana
Price $14,500
