For Sale 65 Mustang for sale

I have this 65 mustang for sale. It has the original 200 I6 in it. I have changed to power front disc and drum in rear. Front end has all new tie rods and idler arm and alignment.
I replace the fuel pump and carburetor. Has new heater blower motor and heater core. Heater/defrost box replaced at that time. Carb could use a little more adjusting but its is over my head. Interior is a 9 out of ten. Gas tank is new when i got it. Has 130,300 miles that i know of. All i know it needs is new radio and speaker . Old one is dead and speaker is missing. Interior lighting hooked back up , and horn button needs replaced and horns hooked up.

Decide to move it to get something else.

Located in Atlanta, Indiana

Price $14,500
