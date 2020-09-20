I have this 65 mustang for sale. It has the original 200 I6 in it. I have changed to power front disc and drum in rear. Front end has all new tie rods and idler arm and alignment.I replace the fuel pump and carburetor. Has new heater blower motor and heater core. Heater/defrost box replaced at that time. Carb could use a little more adjusting but its is over my head. Interior is a 9 out of ten. Gas tank is new when i got it. Has 130,300 miles that i know of. All i know it needs is new radio and speaker . Old one is dead and speaker is missing. Interior lighting hooked back up , and horn button needs replaced and horns hooked up.Decide to move it to get something else.Located in Atlanta, IndianaPrice $14,500