65 Mustang overheating are high speeds

dvelek
Member
-
- Jun 5, 2019
-
- 46
-
- 3
-
- 8
-
- 68
Could this gap cause overheating at higher rpms . Overheating at high speeds vs idling . New Engine and all parts are new. Any feedback is appreciated .
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|T
|1995 mustang overheating BAD!!
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|32
|B
|1966 289 Mustang Overheating
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|8
|Car overheated and now it won't turn over - help PLEASE
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|51
|S
|2004 Mustang GT Overheating
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|5
|J
|1996 Mustang GT 4.6l, Overheating
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|1