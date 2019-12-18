65 Mustang strut bracket mounting

Where to position strut rod brackets? I am restoring '68 Fastback. The car was a piece of rust with many missing parts. I need to weld front strut rod brackets. But I don't know the correct position. Can someone help me and give me correct dimensions side-to-side and front-to-back (i.e. how many inches from framerails and from lower...

I found (only) this thread in a search:I have dug into the metal work on the 64.5 vert. Need to replace the strut rod brackets. I've left the old ones on so far, and taken several hundred measurements, but surely someone has done this before?I have the frame template with all the factory measurements-tough to read-even with it enlarged.I ground about 50 lbs of brass off the front of the old brackets to fit the new core support. So I did get it to slide over top of the old brackets. Yes too far gone to save.And yes restoring to bone stock original, so don't want to use adjustable strut rods.Im obsessing cause I had a previous restoration (66 FB) fail front end alignment because of these brackets. Fortunately I was able to "adjust" them just enough.This car they need to be completely replaced. Id really like to not have to cut them back off....