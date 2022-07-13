65 Mustang-Upgrading to a power booster dual MC

Fellow Members,
I am in the process of upgrading the car to disc brakes and would like to add power booster to the disc brakes.
The car is an automatic C-4 but it will be upgraded to a manual Tremec T5 in the near future.
I would like to add a power booster that would work on either transmission to minimize expense. Have two questions:
1. Has anyone done the upgrade to power booster that would work on Auto and Manual transmissions
2.. Understand that for auto transmission the 65 would require a pedal adapter so that the power booster would work.

Appreciate your comments.
Regards
 

