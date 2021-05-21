65 on the Bodensee

Hi, just ventured back to the Mustang fold. I have owned many Mustangs since 1970 when i bought a used 64 1/2 with a 289 and 3spd.....



I live in Konstanz on the Bodensee and this week bought a 1965 FB from a German and will bring it home in a couple of weeks. The following details were in the advertisement:



front tire 205/60R15

back 225/60R15



the engine is a 302



600 CFM Holley carb



Weiand Intake



Lunati Camshaft



Flowtech Ceramic Headers



Pypes Stainless steel exhaust



Hurst Shifter



The car also has aluminum heads but I am unsure what they are. Engine sounds good and stops dead when the ignition is shut-off.



The car is currently running quite rich so I need to adjust the carb.



He also said it has a "500 hp racing clutch". That clutch is sorely out of adjustment; too little pedal....



SS