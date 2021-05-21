65 on the Bodensee

Hi, just ventured back to the Mustang fold. I have owned many Mustangs since 1970 when i bought a used 64 1/2 with a 289 and 3spd.....
I live in Konstanz on the Bodensee and this week bought a 1965 FB from a German and will bring it home in a couple of weeks. The following details were in the advertisement:
front tire 205/60R15
back 225/60R15
the engine is a 302
600 CFM Holley carb
Weiand Intake
Lunati Camshaft
Flowtech Ceramic Headers
Pypes Stainless steel exhaust
Hurst Shifter
The car also has aluminum heads but I am unsure what they are. Engine sounds good and stops dead when the ignition is shut-off.
The car is currently running quite rich so I need to adjust the carb.
He also said it has a "500 hp racing clutch". That clutch is sorely out of adjustment; too little pedal....
SS
I live in Konstanz on the Bodensee and this week bought a 1965 FB from a German and will bring it home in a couple of weeks. The following details were in the advertisement:
front tire 205/60R15
back 225/60R15
the engine is a 302
600 CFM Holley carb
Weiand Intake
Lunati Camshaft
Flowtech Ceramic Headers
Pypes Stainless steel exhaust
Hurst Shifter
The car also has aluminum heads but I am unsure what they are. Engine sounds good and stops dead when the ignition is shut-off.
The car is currently running quite rich so I need to adjust the carb.
He also said it has a "500 hp racing clutch". That clutch is sorely out of adjustment; too little pedal....
SS