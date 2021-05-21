65 on the Bodensee

Hi, just ventured back to the Mustang fold. I have owned many Mustangs since 1970 when i bought a used 64 1/2 with a 289 and 3spd.....

I live in Konstanz on the Bodensee and this week bought a 1965 FB from a German and will bring it home in a couple of weeks. The following details were in the advertisement:

front tire 205/60R15
back 225/60R15

the engine is a 302

600 CFM Holley carb

Weiand Intake

Lunati Camshaft

Flowtech Ceramic Headers

Pypes Stainless steel exhaust

Hurst Shifter

The car also has aluminum heads but I am unsure what they are. Engine sounds good and stops dead when the ignition is shut-off.

The car is currently running quite rich so I need to adjust the carb.

He also said it has a "500 hp racing clutch". That clutch is sorely out of adjustment; too little pedal....

