Looking at a 65 coupe tmrw. It’s been in a guys yard for a very long time. Current info I know is the paint is ok. There’s is a couple spots of rust that need to be addressed. The floorboards are rotted and taken out. Not sure of interior condition. Original 4 speed 289 4bll. Not sure what code it is yet. Engine and tranny are out of car and unsure of working condition. How much would be fair assuming the car is completely rotted.