65 Shelby Cobra build using 03 GT 4.6.

Hey all,I built a 65 Cobra replica and used a 4.6 engine for a 2003 GT (line engine with 0 miles on it). I have an 03 GT computer and wiring as well. The wiring has been dieted to remove secondary O2 sensors, Evap system and EGR and ABS. I plan to paint the car this winter, but decided to register and enjoy now that I have it working. The car has been running great for 200 miles so far. Just short trips <20 miles. Started having some issues and figured the Mustang community will know more about my issues than my Cobra groups.