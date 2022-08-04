65 Shelby Cobra build using 03 GT 4.6.

Y

Yates65

New Member
Aug 4, 2022
2
0
1
40
Utah
Hey all,
I built a 65 Cobra replica and used a 4.6 engine for a 2003 GT (line engine with 0 miles on it). I have an 03 GT computer and wiring as well. The wiring has been dieted to remove secondary O2 sensors, Evap system and EGR and ABS. I plan to paint the car this winter, but decided to register and enjoy now that I have it working. The car has been running great for 200 miles so far. Just short trips <20 miles. Started having some issues and figured the Mustang community will know more about my issues than my Cobra groups.

Capture.JPG
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AvalancheSVT
For Sale 97 Cobra with built 99 cobra drivetrain
Replies
3
Views
371
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
AvalancheSVT
AvalancheSVT
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
50
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mach1.0
M
J
What's it Worth? 93 coupe turbo
Replies
3
Views
439
What is it Worth?!?!?
Middleagecrisis
M
africansnowowl
Modular fox build
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
Smokinstang65
Planned Cross Country Run - 65 Fastback
Replies
23
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Baron von K 289
B
Top Bottom