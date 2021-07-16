66 200 CID Accelerator Linkage Question

S

Stork65

New Member
Jul 7, 2021
6
0
1
43
South Carolina
Hey all,
I bought a 66 200cid 6 Cylinder 3-speed manual coupe recently. I noticed the current accelerator linkage configuration. Feels loose and reaction from the pedal lags. Seems a little off to me and does not line up with many of the pictures I found online for the engine I have.

Is the linkage right? Return spring anchor point? Seems to be missing a few items.

Thanks for any feedback.
 

Attachments

  • IMG-1433.jpg
    IMG-1433.jpg
    551.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG-1434.jpg
    IMG-1434.jpg
    560.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG-1437.jpg
    IMG-1437.jpg
    460.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG-1438.jpg
    IMG-1438.jpg
    523.1 KB · Views: 0

