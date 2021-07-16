66 200 CID Accelerator Linkage Question

Stork65
New Member
- Jul 7, 2021
- 6
- 0
- 1
- 43
Hey all,
I bought a 66 200cid 6 Cylinder 3-speed manual coupe recently. I noticed the current accelerator linkage configuration. Feels loose and reaction from the pedal lags. Seems a little off to me and does not line up with many of the pictures I found online for the engine I have.
Is the linkage right? Return spring anchor point? Seems to be missing a few items.
Thanks for any feedback.
