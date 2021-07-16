66 200 CID Accelerator Linkage Question

Hey all,

I bought a 66 200cid 6 Cylinder 3-speed manual coupe recently. I noticed the current accelerator linkage configuration. Feels loose and reaction from the pedal lags. Seems a little off to me and does not line up with many of the pictures I found online for the engine I have.



Is the linkage right? Return spring anchor point? Seems to be missing a few items.



Thanks for any feedback.