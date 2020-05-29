66 200 lacking original info

I used to post a lot here in the fox body area but I don’t see any of my posts, so I guess some kind of archiving went on while I was gone

So I’ve got this 66 Mustang that was my grandfathers. It is currently painted some red Ford shade from around 1994. It’s a 6 cyl automatic and I was hoping to do a full tear down and rebuild slowly. I had wanted to make close to original but I’m lacking info about it. I have the VIN and it matches, but the drivers side door has been replace with a 65 door from a green mustang. Aside from that, the rest of the car had been in a fire after an initial restoration and I don’t think any original paint is left. If it had made it through the fire, where do you think I might find some unscathed paint? My mother says it was Red when he got it, so that may narrow it down if it was original color at that point(we are talking 80s when he got it).

Second question is if I don’t go with a close to original restore, what would you do with this car? Money wouldn’t be a problem, but would be spread out slowly over years most likely. Swap in a 289 and the associated suspension/axle/brakes/etc? Another V8? Try to mod up the six? Or the original plan just to make it as original as I could easily do and make a fake door plate to match and drive it around to local shows?

Your thought are appreciated, and sorry for the long winded post.

but would be spread out slowly over years most likely.
funner to drive em then work on em.



Would need more info for a informed guess/suggestion

How do you intend to use it? Everyday? just local shows? on and off a trailer? drive all summer long to other cities?

look for original paint in lower door jambs( pull scuff plate and test scrape a little maybe)
 
funner to drive em then work on em.



Would need more info for a informed guess/suggestion

How do you intend to use it? Everyday? just local shows? on and off a trailer? drive all summer long to other cities?

look for original paint in lower door jambs( pull scuff plate and test scrape a little maybe)
Not sure yet. Every day or just shows will probably be based off what I do with it, but most likely not everyday because I barely fit in the thing.

I will check that area for original paint. Thanks!
 
I I like a 289 in a classic. There are lots of options, but a 289 can make decent power for that car. I dont know much about the original 6 cylinders, but a Mustang just needs a V8!
 
