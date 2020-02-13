66 Coupe- Inner Rocker Replacement tips/tricks

Hello all, I finished my rear subframe rails last week and started doing patch work on some very small holes in my floors/ under the passenger seat. During this I noticed my passenger inner rocker is rotted right through where the floors meet them., however I already have new coupe carpet on the way and the drivers side inner looks to be newer so I don't want to go through the hassle of doing the convert upgrade. I have been searching for info on how to replace the inner rocker on a coupe with just coupe inner rockers. I can only find info on convert rockers it seems. Is it as simple as drilling out the spot welds on the top, opening up the pinch on the bottom and sliding the old rocker out the bottom? (making necessary measurements prior/ marking how it sat of course) and sliding the replacement rocker in? If the floors are solid and the outer rocker is in good condition should I still throw some bracing in? If anyone has a build thread that covers doing inners in a non destructive manner I would greatly appreciate some pics. Thanks!