66 Coupe- Inner Rocker Replacement tips/tricks

Hello all, I finished my rear subframe rails last week and started doing patch work on some very small holes in my floors/ under the passenger seat. During this I noticed my passenger inner rocker is rotted right through where the floors meet them., however I already have new coupe carpet on the way and the drivers side inner looks to be newer so I don't want to go through the hassle of doing the convert upgrade. I have been searching for info on how to replace the inner rocker on a coupe with just coupe inner rockers. I can only find info on convert rockers it seems. Is it as simple as drilling out the spot welds on the top, opening up the pinch on the bottom and sliding the old rocker out the bottom? (making necessary measurements prior/ marking how it sat of course) and sliding the replacement rocker in? If the floors are solid and the outer rocker is in good condition should I still throw some bracing in? If anyone has a build thread that covers doing inners in a non destructive manner I would greatly appreciate some pics. Thanks!
 

02 281 GT

02 281 GT

Feb 3, 2009
The inner rocker on coupes and fastbacks just consists of a strip of 14 gauge steel with a bend on the front and the rear where it meets the wheel house.

Were it me, I would replace the floors that are rotted and repair the rotted section of inner rocker once the floor is cut out. I did an outer rocker repair to my '66 coupe. An inner rocker would have been much easier to repair. The inner and outer rockers are spot welded together on the top and bottom.
 
The floors are solid, I just had small patches along the rear of the pan to replace (old repairs had rusted out). I was curious if the inner rocker can be removed without cutting the floors besides drilling out the spot welds or cutting the outer rocker out (car exterior is finished and painted by previous owner already) . I can see the spot welds on the top, but wasn't sure about how the lower attached so that's good to know, thanks!
 
