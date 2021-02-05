66 mustang, 289 distributer replacement.

Bob4197

New to the forum. Hoping to find some tech advice? Rebuilding 289 in 66 coupe. Have made some modifications, bored .030, flat top pistons, GT40P heads, headers, Edelbrock performer with 600 Holley. Looking to add HEI distributer. Purchased MAXX Blue HEI supposed to fit small block ford engines. Won't fit. Bushing housing too big to fit into block and oil pump drive bigger than drive rod. I have been looking at comments threads on CJ, MAXX, Summit, etc. that sell this distributer and no one has had this problem. Anyone know anything about this.
Thanks for any info on this
Bob
 

