'66 Mustang alternator wiring quesiton

Hey, guys:



I've got a question that comes from my unfamiliarity with early Mustangs, '66's in particular. I got a new alternator pigtail harness from NPD the other day and it has a wire on it and I'm not sure exactly where it goes (please see attached pic...connector in question is circled in white). It appears to be a ground wire (black w/red stripe) with a large loop-style connector on the end. It looks like it may anchor to the passenger-side head by using the long bolt that hangs the alternator. Maybe it goes in between the spacer and the head?? Would just like some guidance on this before I make a blunder. Any help would be appreciated!!!



Thanks much,

Andy Walker

Edmond, OK

'89 Saleen #233