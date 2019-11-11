66 mustang cold start blows a little carbon.

2Blue2

2Blue2

I partied with that dude!, um girl, um whatever...
Mar 5, 2019
1,044
556
123
52
Oahu
How many miles on rebuild?
Exhaust pipes new or old?
Parked inside or out?

Florida does have high humidity and all.
sorry lots of questions
 
does it use much oil?
I'm guessing that the old pipes have carbon from old engine?
Humidity going through engine is cleaning old carbon out of pipes?
I don't know. How much stuff on floor are we talking?
 
hrspwrjunkie

hrspwrjunkie

Member
Dec 15, 2004
258
16
18
www.classicsandperformance.com
Could be an extreme rich condition at start-up. The choke could be causing it, or the carburetor could be improperly tuned.

I've had this happen on a new rebuild myself and the culprit was poorly sealing rings on the pistons. The rebuild was no good.

If you're trying to find a culprit, I would look in the obvious areas first, such as, is it blowing smoke out the pipes (either black or blue) during these start-ups or at other times? Are the spark plugs fouling or have any sort of build up on them? Clean burning will leave a nice golden brown (not glazed-over brown) on the ground insulator like freshly baked bread.

If there aren't any other indicators of problems, its normal to experience drainage out of the exhaust in high-humidity environments and as has already been mentioned, if there's carbon build up in those old pipes (or the engine's combustion chambers, since it may not be driven enough to clear them out) that humidity will steam clean that stuff out of there.
 
