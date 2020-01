Where would be the safest and best position to install a electric fuel pump on my 66. Previous owner had mounted a low cost one just forward of fuel tank with rubber lines. Didn't like the set up. (if a leak occured it would spray right to the exhaust. Wanted to mount up in the engine compartment. I have a 85 f250 that the electric pump is in the engine bay works fine. I would prefer engine bay

Any suggestions??