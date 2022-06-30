66' Mustang GT A/C line bracket

Guys,

Just wondering if anyone has any idea on where I can find the Air Conditioning line retaining bracket for a 1966 Mustang GT with factory A/C. The manual has the part number listed as *19812. I have attached a picture of the part installed on a restored 66 Mustang 2+2. It attaches to the inner fender/shock tower on the right side. I can't find one anywhere. Thanks for any advice. Steve