66 mustang sway bar hitting adjustable strut rod....

So I’m trying to get my car back together and it’s fighting me at every turn. Mods to the front end include

Arning drop

Adjustable strut rods (home made)

1” sway bar

1” lowering springs



i bought the sway bar off eBay and I’m thinking that’s the real issue here... it might work with a stock strut rod but baaaarely. Am I doing something stupid here or did I just buy a dud? People running adjustable strut rods and a 1” sway bar; what brand did you purchase so it doesn’t happen again if I buy a new one? I have a tubing bender that might be able to tweak the sway bar but that would shorten it relocating the mount holes forward. Really trying to get this car back together in the next month or so so any help would be appreciated