66 mustang sway bar hitting adjustable strut rod....

A

AlmostCoffee

Member
Feb 4, 2020
34
10
18
29
Canada
So I’m trying to get my car back together and it’s fighting me at every turn. Mods to the front end include
Arning drop
Adjustable strut rods (home made)
1” sway bar
1” lowering springs

i bought the sway bar off eBay and I’m thinking that’s the real issue here... it might work with a stock strut rod but baaaarely. Am I doing something stupid here or did I just buy a dud? People running adjustable strut rods and a 1” sway bar; what brand did you purchase so it doesn’t happen again if I buy a new one? I have a tubing bender that might be able to tweak the sway bar but that would shorten it relocating the mount holes forward. Really trying to get this car back together in the next month or so so any help would be appreciated
 

Attachments

  • E3056A68-572C-4103-A4CD-0572BBF207BD.jpeg
    E3056A68-572C-4103-A4CD-0572BBF207BD.jpeg
    532.2 KB · Views: 5
  • 5DC773A1-EEF0-4AA8-BE39-CCCB526C1E17.jpeg
    5DC773A1-EEF0-4AA8-BE39-CCCB526C1E17.jpeg
    375.1 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
66 Suspension and Steering Rebuild
Replies
5
Views
728
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
2Blue2
2Blue2
D
Progress Thread 2003 mustang gt Rebuild
Replies
10
Views
613
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
DarkGhost
D
Foxbody1988
ANY HELP IS APPRECIATED 1988 mustang gt
Replies
23
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
974
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
LiquidStangs
Brakes 1979-1986 Fox Parking Brake Adjustment
Replies
1
Views
999
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
LX Dave
LX Dave
Top Bottom