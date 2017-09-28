Paint and Body 66 Mustang Windshield Post Replacement?

Paul Zofsak

I have a bunch of rust on my 66 mustang windshield post leading into the A pillar. I have found A pillar replacement panels online but need to go higher up the post than what is available. Am I missing something, I can't find repop windshield posts anywhere. In fact, I have found everything else but.
 
They make them for 67 -68 but not for 65-66 you can modify a 67 68 fairly easily ,the only difference is the holes for the upper door hinge. If yours is rotted above the replacement post it is rotted into the roof panel ,the new posts are full length ,same as the original
 
I did this 67 fastback a couple of months ago .The posts go all the way into the roof structure ,i thought i had another set but this must have been my last ones .
20170929_093312.jpg
20170929_093303.jpg
 
Hi guys, I parted out many many mustangs back in the 1970's - 80's and early 90's, I kept most everything for many years, finally hauled several loads to the crusher, just before everyone started needing those parts. Luckily, I did keep about 240 doors as now people back east and around the world are needing them. I also kept lots of convertible parts like windshield frames and top halves of the sheet metal body's, also have a complete kit for coupe to retractable top convertible, never got to use it. Am 81 now and still trying to restore some, but know I'll never use most of what I have. Only thing I've found good about California since living here from 1957, is we have excellent sheet metal. Good luck on your interesting builds. Harry
 
Hi guys, I parted out many many mustangs back in the 1970's - 80's and early 90's, I kept most everything for many years, finally hauled several loads to the crusher, just before everyone started needing those parts. Luckily, I did keep about 240 doors as now people back east and around the world are needing them. I also kept lots of convertible parts like windshield frames and top halves of the sheet metal body's, also have a complete kit for coupe to retractable top convertible, never got to use it. Am 81 now and still trying to restore some, but know I'll never use most of what I have. Only thing I've found good about California since living here from 1957, is we have excellent sheet metal. Good luck on your interesting builds. Harry
Im trying to locate a part... L/R windshield pillars for a 67 mustang...i found the moldings and pads but i need the actual pillars...are you able to help me with that or direct me to a place that may have them? please! its a fathers day present
 
Im trying to locate a part... L/R windshield pillars for a 67 mustang...i found the moldings and pads but i need the actual pillars...are you able to help me with that or direct me to a place that may have them? please! its a fathers day present
I have one set left ,they are Dynacorn .if you message me i will give you a price
 
Hi guys, I parted out many many mustangs back in the 1970's - 80's and early 90's, I kept most everything for many years, finally hauled several loads to the crusher, just before everyone started needing those parts. Luckily, I did keep about 240 doors as now people back east and around the world are needing them. I also kept lots of convertible parts like windshield frames and top halves of the sheet metal body's, also have a complete kit for coupe to retractable top convertible, never got to use it. Am 81 now and still trying to restore some, but know I'll never use most of what I have. Only thing I've found good about California since living here from 1957, is we have excellent sheet metal. Good luck on your interesting builds.
I have one set left ,they are Dynacorn .if you message me i will give you a price
I know it's a few years later, but I'm now having the same problem as this gent that started this thread. I need windshield, or A pillar for both sides of a 66. Any chance you may still have them or know a source?
 
I did this 67 fastback a couple of months ago .The posts go all the way into the roof structure ,i thought i had another set but this must have been my last ones .
20170929_093312.jpg
20170929_093303.jpg
I know this is an older thread, but any chance in the years since you've accumulated any more of these pillars? I need both left and right because the turn that goes under the cowl is foul on both mine. I tried making them but my skills suck.
 
