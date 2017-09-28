Hi guys, I parted out many many mustangs back in the 1970's - 80's and early 90's, I kept most everything for many years, finally hauled several loads to the crusher, just before everyone started needing those parts. Luckily, I did keep about 240 doors as now people back east and around the world are needing them. I also kept lots of convertible parts like windshield frames and top halves of the sheet metal body's, also have a complete kit for coupe to retractable top convertible, never got to use it. Am 81 now and still trying to restore some, but know I'll never use most of what I have. Only thing I've found good about California since living here from 1957, is we have excellent sheet metal. Good luck on your interesting builds. Harry