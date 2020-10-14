66 Oil Pressure gauge-barely reading

Putting an Explorer 5.0 in my '66-see other post. A problem is the oil pressure gauge. Short story, the first 5.0 I had in there with an original sending unit either barely registered or didn't. I didn't run it long enough to know. Pulled that one out and sold it, guy that bought it says it runs great so I'm sure the oil pressure is decent. So now I put this Explorer 5.0 in. New Melling pump and pickup. New Motorcraft sending unit. My gauges are getting 5V from a modern voltage reducer, not the original style. If I ground the wire at the sending unit, it pegs the gauge (same for fuel level and temperature). When I ran it last night the oil gauge barely moves and it takes 15-20 seconds to move at all. Temperature gauge works fine. Fuel level shows empty when there is at least 3 gallons, but I will add fuel and I think it will read. So my question is on oil pressure gauge. I think it has pressure, I ran it 12-15 minutes and no clattering at all. It idles smooth. I have read that the gauge is not really a true oil pressure gauge, but I expected it to move past the hash line by the "L"-maybe at least towards the middle?