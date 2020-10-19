'66 putting fenders on after a long time off-middle holes don't line up

M

MARKDTN

Member
Apr 5, 2019
34
8
18
52
Chattanooga, TN
I have a '66 I have had since early 2000s. It hit a deer in about 1985. They pulled the fenders and grille and parked it. Owner bought NOS fenders (which I am now trying to sell as this car is not worthy of them) but never installed them and it sat. Originally a 6-cyl/3-sp I converted to 302/AOD (but wanted EFI), then 5.0/AOD ('88 Cougar is lowest HP 5.0), and now 5.0 Explorer/4R70W in OBD2 trim. There is a separate post on that. I never was able to drive it with any of those until now. Last Saturday the car moved on it's own for the first time since 1985. So after that I got out the fenders I will use. They both line up with the apron holes front and rear but not in the middle. Car has sat with no fenders from 1985-2003ish. Then the core support was removed and the shock tower braces taken off and it was put on jack stands (under rear axle tube and under front frame). Sat like that until the last few weeks when I put it back. So how do I get the holes to line up again? Porta-power on the shock towers and add a monte-carlo bar? If I'm not racing will the fenders hold it in place? The Monte-Carlo bar will be hard because of the Explorer coil pack location and intake. Any words of advice?
 

