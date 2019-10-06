66 Suspension and Steering Rebuild

66 Mustang Coupe manual steering- Help me make some decisions.So, on my 66 Coupe project I'm at a decision crosshairs and cant seem to make up my mind. Of course with anything, budget is always a concern. I've read through countless threads on Suspension and Steering suggestions, and there's a 1000 ways to skin a cat, so help me close our my order list here. I've already spoken to John at Opentracker and Dan at Chocostang about a few things, both have been extremely helpful. I can't swing a full suspension kit from Opentracker, so I'm needing to put together the best combo I can, that can either be built off of or modded in the future with less effort.My car will be a driver. Alot of highway cruising and putzing around. I'm a fairly conservative driver as I've gotten older, but from time to time like to let things "stretch their legs on nice days".Here's where I'm at.I purchased the car with the front suspension just "bolted together", no cotter pins etc. It has all the correct V8 parts (originally an I6 car). I sent the car off to the body shop last week, but made sure I did a decent review of the suspension and steering to see what was needing to be fixed/updated. The lower ball joints' boots are shot, but the joint looked good. (I really cant confirm this any further than the attached photos until i get the car back). The idler arm bushing looks to need repair along with tie rod ends. So I figured, now would be the time to get some parts ordered and on the shelf for when she gets back.Parts I already HaveCSRP 1.3 Front Disc Conversion Kit with boosted Master CylinderMonte Carlo BarStrut Brace (already installed)Ron morris Poly motor mounts (motor is sagging on one side causing the header to touch the shock tower)Parts I was planning on orderingShelby DropPoly Spring InsulatorMoog CK8035 Lower Control Arms (I was going to box these in myself)Proforged Aluminum Tie Rod Aduster SleevesMoog ES336R Outer Tie RodsMoog ES713 Inner Tie Rods1" Sway Bar with poly end links and bushings (Haven't selected a brand, as I know the size is important)Parts I plan to order afterSubframe connectorsTorque Boxes~Most likely both from USCT as their Level 2 kit (which includes strut rod braces and torque boxes for both front and rear)Parts I need to check condition of during disassemblysteering box once I get the Pitman arm properly clearanced for the stainless Tri Ys- if needed send this to Chocostangcoil springs (will get photos to confirm they are the proper springs)And Finally My dilemma for parts needed-There's three parts I'm unsure of direction. Of course I could get everything from opentracker, but that would blow me past my budget.1. Upper Ball Joints (I'm unsure of it's condition until disassembly. Visual inspection looks okay, and I'm not feeling any rocking in the tire. But if I'm in there, why not. Should i just buy the MOOG K8036 joints and rehab the entire upper arm? I read an article about properly centering the mount in the arm and welding the caps to the arm after "centering". Are there any rubber bushings in the upper control arm at all? Should I just buy a complete new control arm? The uppers at Opentracker are a bit outta my price range with the needed parts noted above. (Unless I've lost my mind and started buying too many parts already)2. Spring Perches look to be new on the car. But I've heard great things that come from an upgrade here. I may be able to swing the roller perches at opentracker, but I'm looking at the CJ Classic Performance spring perches to keep costs down? What's your thoughts?3. Idler Arm- John recc the roller arm, but I've heard the rubber one centers the car better when driving.I'd really like to keep the upper arm and components above that complete from here. I don't want to upgrade the upper control arm/coil springs/spring saddles at a later time. I feel it's best to do those now. Anything else from there is an easier swap that can be done later.Suggestions pleaseI'm all ears.Thanks guys