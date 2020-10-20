67-68 Dynacorn firewall uneven?

I’m building a 68 fastback from all new parts. I did a ton of research and made a jig as a platform to build from. For the most part, everything has appeared to be of good quality and fits nicely so far in the early going.



I have run into an issue with the Dynacorn firewall, though. With everything seated well against the frame rails and floor supports, the right top corner of the firewall is about 5/8” too high. I confirmed this with a survey level, and measuring the firewall does show it is not equal on each side. Has anyone ever run into this? I just can’t believe it’s that bad off and can’t imagine how to cheat that much of a difference out of it to make it work.