67 c4 and block to aode and 302 computer upgrade

sp33dbump

Member
Apr 11, 2022
allentown,pa
I am modifying my 67 because it's not a matching car or anything special and the drive train is on it's last legs. The 289 is deathly tired, out of balance, and the c4 just makes it undrivable due to the shaking and the rear gearing means i'm getting bad mileage and max cruising speed is 65. The plan is to buy a complete running engine and aode from an 80's car and stuff it in while I do fun things to the 298 block and swap the c4 for a built aode and get the suspension/frame updated to accommodate. I figure that's the easiest. It's got a FAST system in it now, so fuel lines and gas tank etc are already set up for fuel injection.

So far I've figured out I need an instrument cluster that supports the computer and a different trans mount, plus headers and exhaust. I don't need any new trans linkage and my shifter should work, I think, but I will need to swap column to console orientation if it's from a tree shifter. I need the backup lights switch which might come with the transmission, but I'll need to wire it with the older tails. I will probably need a new drive shaft. Engine mounts have less than 5000 miles so they should be fine.

So:
1. instrumentation
2. trans mount
3. reverse lights/neutral switch
4. maybe console linkage swap
5. headers/exhaust
6. drive shaft

Am I missing any areas of concern? I've never tried something cross gen like this.
 

