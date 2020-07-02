67 coupe wobbly steering shaft

Good Morning,

I have had this 67 mustang for a little over a week, still familiarizing myself with it.

I have some play or wobbly steering shaft at the top, I have done some research on it, pretty common problem from what i see, the bearing is there and so is the spacer but the spacer keeps migrating out. I have read that there should be a spring there to give constant pressure on that spacer. The issue that i have is that i have a grant products steering wheel installed, isn't the same spring that should be used or possibly a spacer like the instructions for the grant wheel?

I will attach a picture of the shaft, instructions, and the spring that I believe I need.

Thank you.
20200625_103902.jpg


https://www.cjponyparts.com/acp-steering-column-upper-bearing-spring-1965-1967/p/C3DZ3520A/

Screenshot_20200702-102252_Drive.jpg
 

Da spring? 10$ bucks from most mustang suppliers.

Steering Column, Before, 001.JPG
 
