67 coupe wobbly steering shaft

Nick Craig
- Jul 2, 2020
- 3
- 1
- 13
- 45
Good Morning,
I have had this 67 mustang for a little over a week, still familiarizing myself with it.
I have some play or wobbly steering shaft at the top, I have done some research on it, pretty common problem from what i see, the bearing is there and so is the spacer but the spacer keeps migrating out. I have read that there should be a spring there to give constant pressure on that spacer. The issue that i have is that i have a grant products steering wheel installed, isn't the same spring that should be used or possibly a spacer like the instructions for the grant wheel?
I will attach a picture of the shaft, instructions, and the spring that I believe I need.
Thank you.
https://www.cjponyparts.com/acp-steering-column-upper-bearing-spring-1965-1967/p/C3DZ3520A/
