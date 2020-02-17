67 Drum to Pwr Disk porportion valve question

I have mostly finished conversion of my 67 FB from the old manual drum to power disk brakes. This all went well however I dont really want to use the oversized separate portioning valve supplied. Call me anal however is just big ugly and going to be a real pain to install. The exiting distribution block is only that as the original brakes were standard drum with no assist.



My question is for a recommendation for a good quality all in one positioning valve. I have l looked at NPD, CJ Pony and some otherventors. The pricing and reviews for any of thsed are all over the pace. All I think I need is a nice brass unit.

The engine is a stock 289 auto 2bbl and will not be used for racing.



Thanks in advance for any comments