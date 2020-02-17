67 Drum to Pwr Disk porportion valve question

D

DFriedl

New Member
Feb 17, 2020
1
0
1
68
rochester Ny
I have mostly finished conversion of my 67 FB from the old manual drum to power disk brakes. This all went well however I dont really want to use the oversized separate portioning valve supplied. Call me anal however is just big ugly and going to be a real pain to install. The exiting distribution block is only that as the original brakes were standard drum with no assist.

My question is for a recommendation for a good quality all in one positioning valve. I have l looked at NPD, CJ Pony and some otherventors. The pricing and reviews for any of thsed are all over the pace. All I think I need is a nice brass unit.
The engine is a stock 289 auto 2bbl and will not be used for racing.

Thanks in advance for any comments
 

  • Sponsors(?)


2Blue2

2Blue2

I partied with that dude!, um girl, um whatever...
Mar 5, 2019
1,307
692
123
52
Oahu
Welcome aboard.
I lean towards these
Post pics of your car please.

83526011179_L1600_dc845e8e-838e-4fa3-92ae-5c5b12e4835b.jpg
SDK-A0730_xl.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
6 Dual power master cylinder drum/drum conversion kits 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
G Brakes Drums catching/pulsing Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
F Five-lug drums? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
Olivethefet Brakes 92 rear drum removal Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
9 Brakes Rear drum's grabbing Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Similar threads
Dual power master cylinder drum/drum conversion kits
Brakes Drums catching/pulsing
Five-lug drums?
Brakes 92 rear drum removal
Brakes Rear drum's grabbing
Top Bottom