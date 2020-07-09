USMC Mustang
New Member
-
- Jul 9, 2020
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 63
I removed a California Thermactor Smog System from my 1967 Mustang with a 289ci V8 engine. Is there a demand for these parts in the Mustang restoration world?
Thanks,
Roy
Thanks,
Roy
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|P
|Will any Ford SOHC 4.0 fit my 08 Mustang?
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|1
|T
|No power to the MAF Sensor
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|D
|For Sale 1993 Ford Mustang LX Convertible 2.3L NE Wisconsin
|Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
|0
|Fox Modified 1988 Ford Mustang SSP 5.0
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|1
|B
|2001 ford mustang/anti theft problem
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|H
|For Sale 2001 ford mustang gt procharged $14,000
|SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
|0
|J
|2001 Ford Mustang Cobra SVT Convertible Fuel Smell help
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|M
|Windshield wipers only work on high. Washer fluid not working.
|2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
|0
|2000 Ford Mustang GT 4.6 - Rear Differential
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|12
|J
|2001 ford mustang v6 misfire and running lean
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|U
|2001 ford mustang v6 3.8l shutting off on me
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|4
|T
|Fan not turning on 1983 3.8
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|A
|Wrench Light Mustang GT
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|6
|S
|2001 Ford Mustang front seats
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|M
|1968 ford mustang coupe engine swap budget
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|2
|2000 gt e85 conversion?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6 - Waterpump
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|4
|H
|My 93 Ford Mustang won’t crank it has fuel but won’t crank
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|W
|Engine 2000 ford mustang gt
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|2
|2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|S
|2000 Mustang V6 wont start
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|1
|1999 Ford Mustang GT 35th Anniversary Limited Edition build plate
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|9
|2
|New to Stangnet forum
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|M
|Ford Mexican Mustang 302 Motor For Sale 70-74' with Airtubes
|Engine and Power Adder
|0
|1966 Mustang Coupe: Ford 3.7L swap
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|10
|For Sale 1987-1993 Ford Mustang Coupe Sedan Notchback Opal Grey Cloth Rear Seats
|Interior Exterior Parts
|2
|C
|Gauges on 2000 gt slow to work after starting
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|6
|R
|For Sale 2011 Ford Mustang GT
|S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
|0
|S
|Best 99-04 Mustang GT clutch kit replacement?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|1
|D
|Engine 2001 Mustang GT 2 Valve 4.6 No Oil Pressure.
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|4
|2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 vs 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|0
|S
|Ignition wiring on a 1968 Ford Mustang
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|1
|Electrical Question on 87 Ford Mustang gauge cluster
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|13
|S
|Weird noise coming from under the middle of car? 01 Mustang GT
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|For Sale 193 Original Miles on this RARE Barn Find 1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible
|Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
|1
|Exhaust 2005 Ford Mustang V6 noise from pressing gas pedal
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|13
|C
|Theft sign solid; car won’t start.
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|2
|M
|How to install a 1972 ford inline 6 cylinder 200 engine into a 1983 Ford Mustang which had a V6? Compatibility issues with engine / transmission?
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|E
|Urgent! Assistance needed
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|M
|WTB/Trade WTB 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra Black, Teal, or Red on Black
|Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
|3
|C
|1965 to 1968 Mustang NOS trunk mats and their Ford part numbers?
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|1
|1
|1965 Mustang 5 bolt 289 C4 to Toploader conversion
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|5
|P
|96 Ford mustang
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|C
|2000 Mustang - Which torque converter do I need? (Still learning)
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|D
|SOLD [FOR SALE] 1996 Mustang GT Convertible / 4.6 - Automatic /Former Virginia car
|SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
|2
|A
|Took 94 Mustang GT 5.0 to ford dealer for repair. Odometer was working prior but not after
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|14
|2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|8
|L
|2000 ford mustang gt fuel pump no power
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|F
|Anybody have experience changing halogen headlights to HIDs or LEDs?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|T
|Help!! WHAT MODS FIRST?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|41