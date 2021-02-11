67 I6 brake upgrade

Hey everyone! I'm a 67 Coupe i6 owner and I'm trying to get my car up and running again. the drum brakes crapped out on me twice now and has been sitting for some time now, so I want to convert to 5 lug/disc brakes. hoping someone can help me on what I should do first. my game plan was buying one of the CSRP front disc brake kits. but then I thought it was as simple as changing the wheel type on the back to 5 lug but I was told that I have to replace the entire axle in the back. does anyone have any recommendations on what I should do for the rear?
 

