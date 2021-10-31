67 Mustang Coupe (my dream car) for sale - 8000. Runs well. Straight 6. I maintained it but it has not been restored. Also comes with black headliner and carpeting. Came to RI from LA with virtually no rust as it it's a southern car. They painted it red, was burgundy. Now it may have a little rust under the front foot areas, I will add those pics to these. In Tiverton, RI. would sell to someone not too far away or the buyer could pay for shipping.