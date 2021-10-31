67 Coupe Rachel
Oct 25, 2021
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 54
67 Mustang Coupe (my dream car) for sale - 8000. Runs well. Straight 6. I maintained it but it has not been restored. Also comes with black headliner and carpeting. Came to RI from LA with virtually no rust as it it's a southern car. They painted it red, was burgundy. Now it may have a little rust under the front foot areas, I will add those pics to these. In Tiverton, RI. would sell to someone not too far away or the buyer could pay for shipping.
Attachments
Mustang 67 front cropped dker.jpg213.8 KB · Views: 0
67 Mustang hood.JPG253.8 KB · Views: 0
Mustang 67 straight on c.jpg276.7 KB · Views: 0
67 Mustang L front.JPG280.9 KB · Views: 0
Mustang Insurance 006.jpg131.9 KB · Views: 0
Mustang 67 seat.jpg275.8 KB · Views: 0
67 Mustang L back side.JPG266.1 KB · Views: 0
67 Mustang lid detail.JPG343.3 KB · Views: 0
Mustang Insurance 002.jpg264.6 KB · Views: 0
Mustang Insurance 001.jpg245.8 KB · Views: 0