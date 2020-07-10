67 mustang dash lights not working

Hi All,

The dash lights on my 67 are not working.

I have installed new switch, I have power up to the cluster and continuity to all the bulbs, all bulbs are good. When I have the cluster connector removed, I have voltage. If I plug it back in I have no voltage at same connector but I have voltage at the switch blue-red striped wire. There are 2 black wires on the switch connector just behind the blue-red wire, one is not connected, I can't see where it goes. Does this wire have any impact on why the dash lights aren't working? If not, why do i lose voltage when i reconnect the cluster connector?

Thanks
 

